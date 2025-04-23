Nominations accepting Inductees into the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame

Nominations for 2025 Inductees into the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame are now being accepted.

The objectives of the Hall of Fame are to recognize, honour, and pay tribute to individuals or crews on the basis of ability, sportsmanship, character, achievement, or extraordinary distinction in fixed-seat rowing, whether amateur or professional. To recognize, honour and pay tribute to those individuals, groups or associations who have given distinguished service and who have made a major contribution to the development and advancement of fixed seat rowing in Newfoundland; and, to encourage the development of all aspects of fixed seat rowing by permanently recording the achievements and history of such individuals, groups, associations, or crews.

Nominations are open for a rower or crew, coach or coxswain, and builder.

The deadline for nomination is June 11, inductees will be informed of the selection on July 9, and the Hall of Fame Ceremony will be on July 24.