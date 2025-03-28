No serious injuries reported following rear-end collision on Friday evening

A rear-end collision in the east end of St. John’s on Friday evening caused significant damage, but resulted in no reported serious injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue and New Cove Road at about 7:00 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound SUV failed to avoid a car stopped at a red light, rear-ending the vehicle, which caused extensive damage. That car then traveled forward and struck a third vehicle that was also stopped at the traffic light. The third vehicle involved sustained only minor damage.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed all people involved in the crash. None asked to be taken to hospital. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.