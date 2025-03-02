No serious injuries following two-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s late Saturday evening injured one person.

The collision happened at about 9:45 p.m. on an on-ramp leading from Portugal Cove Road to the Outer Ring Road. A sedan and pickup truck collided, causing the pickup truck to leave the road. The driver of the truck was helped from the vehicle to a waiting ambulance to be treated for injuries. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.

None of the occupants of the sedan required medical attention.

Police closed the on-ramp for a time, until the scene could be cleared.