No serious injuries following single-vehicle crash on Outer Ring Road

A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Tuesday evening caused significant damage to the vehicle, however no serious injuries were reported.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Paradise and Thorburn Road. The driver of an eastbound SUV reportedly hydroplaned, which caused the vehicle the enter the ditch and roll over. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of vehicle, was taken to hospital as a precaution. Roads were wet in intermittent showers at the time of the crash. Excessive speed is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

