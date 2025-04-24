No serious injuries following collision at notorious intersection

A two-vehicle collision at one of the most notorious intersections in St. John’s resulted in no serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The collision involving two SUV’s caused moderate damage to both vehicles, one of which coming to rest roughly twenty metres away. In total, eight occupants of the vehicles were assessed by paramedics. A young child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Traffic in the area was partially redirected and slowed in the area, until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision at Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road