It was one year ago that the province and Ottawa signed term sheets to mitigate Muskrat Falls power rates. Now the focus is turning ahead to the end of the end of the Churchill Falls contract in 2041. Quebec is eager to renegotiate, but Newfoundland and Labrador is less so. Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says 2041 will be an important milestone for the province, but Ottawa has no role in renegotiating the contract.

