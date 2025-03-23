No injuries reported after single-vehicle crash damages light pole

There were no injuries to report, however a light pole was damaged beyond repair, following a single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s on Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, on Aberdeen Avenue, near the interchange with the Trans Canada Highway. The driver of an SUV who was traveling north lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and struck a metal light pole. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle and bent the light pole. The driver of the car, who was its only occupant, was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was uninjured.

Police were forced to close Stavanger Drive in the area, and reduce traffic on Aberdeen Avenue, out of fear of the pole falling to the ground. Personnel with NF Power were called to survey the situation. Until a truck could arrive to support the pole, the vehicle could not be removed. Traffic was slowed in the area for some time.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s on Sunday.