No injuries following single-vehicle rollover

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over onto its roof on Wednesday evening was uninjured in the ordeal.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to a portion of Pitts Memorial Drive, between Ruth Avenue and Southlands Boulevard. The driver of an eastbound vehicle had lost control, leaving the roadway. The vehicle went into the snow on the side of the road and rolled over onto its roof.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was checked by paramedics at the scene, but was uninjured.

There was standing water in the area at the time of the crash.