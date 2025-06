There were no injuries to report following a two-vehicle collision in St. John’s on Wednesday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, which occurred on Thorburn Road at the entrance to Tim Hortons. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles involved, and slowed westbound traffic approaching the traffic lights at Mount Scio Road.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of the vehicles involved, but did not take anyone to hospital.