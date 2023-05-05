No injuries following early-evening collision

There were no injuries reported following an early-evening collision in St. John’s on Friday. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were no injuries reported following a collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, at the intersection of Cashin Avenue and Campbell Avenue, shortly after 6:00 p.m.. A pickup truck and a sedan had collided, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. There were two occupants of each vehicle, all of whom were assessed by paramedics at the scene. None required transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was cleared.