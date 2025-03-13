No injuries after SUV hits two moose on Outer Ring Road

Neither occupant of an SUV that struck two moose on the Outer Ring Road late Wednesday evening was injured.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, between the Team Gushue Highway and Thorburn Road, shortly after 8:15 p.m.. Unable to see the animals in time, the driver of an SUV struck two young moose that had wandered onto the highway. The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and killed both animals.

Traffic in the westbound lanes of the highway was slowed, or stopped, intermittently for a time until the scene could be cleared.

Two moose were killed after they were struck by an SUV on the Outer Ring Road on Wedneday evening (Earl Noble / NTV News)