No extra money for cost-of-living rebates in fall fiscal update

Posted: October 31, 2023 7:52 pm
By Ben Cleary


The province delivered a fall fiscal update today that showed a slight improvement in the deficit. But while most economic indicators are on track, there is a downward trend in the economy, and no extra money for rebates. NTV’s Ben Cleary has the story.

