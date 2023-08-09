No closure risk for MUN’s Counselling Centre

Memorial University has responded to concerns about the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre possibly closing its doors. The faculty association and student unions shared their concerns about the centre’s accreditation, but the university says it’s not at risk of closure, or decreasing services. In a statement today, Memorial said the centre does not require accreditation to operate. But their doctoral residency in professional psychology program is an accredited program. The doctoral program is going through its normal accreditation process and the university says they’re hopeful the long-standing record of accreditation will be maintained. MUN says no positions have been cut, and any vacancies remain a priority to fill.

They also added that despite claims of long wait lists, in the past year there were no wait lists for initial appointments at the centre.