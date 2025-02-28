No cases of measles detected in N.L., as cases surge in parts of Canada

Cases of measles are on the rise across parts of the country, with 95 cases reported in Canada so far this year. Health officials in this province say, we have not seen any cases in about eight years.

The Department of Health and Community Services says Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported a case of measles since 2017. The province continues to maintain high measles vaccination rates, with over 90% coverage reported last year.

The Measles, Mumps, Rubella Varicella (MMRV) vaccine is currently recommended to all children at 12 and 18 months of age through the publicly funded provincial immunization program, which is offered through public health offices across the province.

Additionally, children and adults can avail of vaccination for protection against measles through public health or their primary care provider.