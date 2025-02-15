NLTA questions timing and focus of junior high curriculum renewal

The Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association is urging the government to ensure that curriculum renewal is informed by consultation and a strategy to support student learning.

While the association recognizes the need for curriculum renewal to better meet the needs of and engage junior high students, it says that student choice alone is not the answer to engagement challenges and student success.

“Focusing primarily on choice overlooks critical issues that continue to impact teaching and learning, such as class size and composition, school resourcing, and the many factors outside of school that have a significant impact on absenteeism and engagement,” says NLTA president Trent Langdon. “If numeracy and literacy are concerns, we need to reduce junior high class sizes, increase supports, and remove the disruptions caused by aggressive and violent behaviour so students can focus on their studies and receive the attention and support they need.”

The NLTA also questions the timing for implementation and the short window between gathering stakeholder feedback and implementing changes in the upcoming school year.