NL’s First Sketch Comedy Festival Begins Today

Today marks the beginning of NL Sketch Fest, the first sketch comedy festival held in Newfoundland and Labrador. From today until Sunday April 7, you can catch performances from groups from across the province, and the country. Each night has a show starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with each time slot featuring two different troupes. NL Sketch Fest is taking place at The HUB at 21 Merrymeeting Road, St. John’s.

“The Sketch Fest team is really excited to finally get here after months of planning and organizing,” said Andrew Tremblett, Festival Director. “It’s been incredible to see the support and interest in this Festival from the community.”

Tickets can be purchased for all shows (up until 6pm the night of the show) at www.lspuhall.ca, or can be purchased at the door.