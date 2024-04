The Newfoundland and Labrador Organization of Women Entrepreneurs will be holding its Annual Conference on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24.

The event is taking place at St. John’s Convention Centre.

NLOWE provides programs and services that connect and support women within Newfoundland and Labrador to start, grow and advance their businesses.

Premier Furey will deliver and address. Other speakers include Suzie Yorke and Cheryl Cran.