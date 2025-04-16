NLMA and Nurses’ Union cancel joint press conference on gynecology at Janeway; nurses accuse health authority of ‘mixed messages’

The organizations representing doctors and nurses and called a joint news conference Wednesday to raise their concerns about moving gynecology services to the Janeway, but then cancelled it. The NLMA says it received consultation commitments from N.L. Health Services, but the Registered Nurses’ Union is still accusing the health authority of sending “mixed messages.” NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
