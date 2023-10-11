NLCU recognizing 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day

Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL, will participate in a proclamation signing recognizing International Credit Union Day tomorrow. Hosted by NLCU, the proclamation signing will take place at their corporate office in St. John’s.

NLCU is the largest credit union in the province, serving over 20,000 people and businesses. Along with the NLCU, several other local credit leaders will also be participating in the signing.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. This milestone recognizes the collective achievements through the credit union movement’s history, acknowledges employees and recognizes shared member experiences.