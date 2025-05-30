NLC sees record sales and earnings in fiscal year 2025

NLC today released its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended April 5, 2025.

NLC reported net earnings for the quarter of $41.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 5.0%,

compared with Q4 of fiscal year 2024. Net earnings for fiscal year 2025 total $211.0 million, an

increase of $3.0 million or 1.4% from the prior year.

Again, this year, NLC recorded record sales and earnings. For fiscal year 2025, alcohol and

cannabis sales total $375.9 million compared to $364.0 million for the prior year, with ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and cannabis sales seeing the largest increases over the prior year.

Beverage Alcohol sales for Q4 were $57.2 million, down 8.0% from the prior year. Compared

with Q4 of 2024, spirits sales were down 12.6%, wine sales were down 10.2%, RTD sales

increased 6.5%, and beer sold through NLC corporate Liquor Stores decreased 4.1%.

Cannabis sales through licensed cannabis retailers (LCRs) totalled $26.4 million in Q4, an

increase of 16.3% over Q4 of the prior year. Total retail cannabis sales in Q4, including online

sales, were $26.5 million.

Total retail cannabis sales for fiscal year 2025 increased by 17.4% over the prior year to $102.8

million.