NL Winter Games officials respond to sleeping accommodations concerns

Some athletes and family members of Team Indigenous NL who are taking part in the 2024 NL Winter Games took to social media last night, to express frustrations that some athletes had to sleep on the floor.

MP Yvonne Jones said she woke up to multiple messages with upset Labradorians after learning that children slept on the floor at the games, while others had been properly accommodated. MP Jones went on to say she would like commitment that this will be resolved immediately.

Officials from 2024 NL Winter Games have released a statement, they say athletes who were travelling by plane with baggage restrictions were provided with either an air mattress or cot upon arrival. Officials say all athletes had either a cot or air mattress last night, and will for the remainder of the games.