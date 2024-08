The 2024 NL Summer Games are back in action today with a full day of sports planned. Games start today at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 8:00 p.m.

There will be soccer, ball hockey, baseball, golf, softball, and athletics. Events take place at the Wilbur Sparkes Sports Complex, St. Francis Soccer Pitch, Bay Arena, Upper Island Cove Baseball Field, Pitchers Pond, and the Pearlgate Track and Field Club.

For a full list of events click here.