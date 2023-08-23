NL Selects win silver medal at Canadian under-15 championship

It’s quite the accomplishment. A talented team from this province recently won a national medal at the Canadian under-15 fastpitch softball championship in Saskatchewan.

The NL Selects, an all-star club from this province, made it all the way to the national final in Prince Albert, losing to Ontario in the championship game.

The club finished with a 4-2 record after round-robin play, and went on a big run in the playoffs, winning a pair of games before punching a ticket to the final.

Two players – Jesse King and Hunter Greeley – were named tournament all-stars, while Jared Picco won the tournament batting title.