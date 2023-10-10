NL Housing offering help to tent city protesters; some have already secured housing

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing says it’s offering help to the tent city protesters across from Confederation Building. The protest has been ongoing for more than a week, and has grown to about 20 tents. The agency says everyone in the group has been offered placements in staffed shelters, where they would have access to supports and services. And several people have gotten help in completing housing and income support applications.

As a result, NL Housing says some of the protesters have secured housing and accepted placement in shelters. NL Housing says it is working with other groups to secure more permanent housing options for other people at the site.