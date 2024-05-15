NL Health Services Welcomes 25 New Physicians so far This Year

Between January 1 and April 1 Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has welcomed 25 new physicians to the organization.

The physicians are located throughout the province and work in a range of specialties including family medicine, hematopathology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, psychiatry, obstetrics/gynecology, general surgery, pathology and orthopedics.

In addition to the recruitment of these 25 new physicians in the first three months of the year, NL Health Services recently announced that it has also been successful in its recruitment of nurses. The health-care system has welcomed 156 internationally educated nurses who are now licenced as RNs or LPNs, complementing over 300 recent nursing graduates from local nursing schools who have been hired and are starting work with NL Health Services since the end of April.