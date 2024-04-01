NL Health Services Updates Masking Requirements

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has updated the masking requirements at health-care facilities across the province.

As of today, masking is no longer required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in health-care facilities.

If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented

Individuals seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic must always wear a mask upon entry and while inside the health-care facility. Visitors/support persons feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.