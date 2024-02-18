NL Health Services: Reminder to call 911 for ambulance services

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is reminding the public that effective tomorrow, February 19, citizens of communities served by the Town of Old Perlican Ambulance Service will be directed to call 911 for an ambulance in a medical emergency.

The local phone number at the Dr. A. A. Wilkinson Memorial Health Centre in Old Perlican will direct callers to hang up and call 911 for emergency ambulance services going forward.

When individuals call 911 for an ambulance in an emergency, they are connected to their local ambulance services. 911 is an easy number to remember in emergency situations and is the fastest way to get help in any emergency.

Over the next year, NL Health Services will continue to work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies and to move away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.

NL Health Services reminds the public that 911 is available province-wide in Newfoundland and Labrador. Individuals across the province can call 911 for any emergency and be connected to the appropriate emergency response agencies anywhere in the province.