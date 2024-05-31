NL Health Services reinstates masking requirements at healthcare facilities for symptomatic individuals

NL Health Services has reinstated masking requirements at healthcare facilities for symptomatic individuals.

Individuals seeking or receiving health-care services who are experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms or have a rash must always wear a mask upon entry and while inside the facility.

Visitors/support persons feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.

Masking is not required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements. Masks continue to be available at healthcare facilities across the province.