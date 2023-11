NL Health Services is providing several scholarship opportunities across the province.

There are over 45 scholarships available, ranging from $500 to $6,500.

Of those scholarships, 25 are available for staff, 19 scholarships are available for dependants of staff, and two Quality Healthcare Scholarships for eligible graduate or post-graduate students are being provided.

Eligibility details, including application forms, can be obtained from the former legacy organization websites.