NL Health Services provides update on masking guidelines

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has provided an update on masking guidelines.

Masking is currently encouraged for visitors and support persons in all clinical settings, including while visiting patients and residents and in waiting areas for healthcare services/appointments.

Additional masking protocols may be implemented if there is an outbreak at a facility.

The public is reminded that visitors and support persons should not visit a healthcare facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Individuals who are seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic are required to wear a mask.

NL Health Services will re-evaluate the guidelines on March 31.