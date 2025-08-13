NL Health Services postpones elective and day surgeries in St. John’s due to wildfires

Due to the current ongoing wildfire situation in the metro region, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has made some temporary changes at acute care facilities in St. John’s.

Elective and day surgeries scheduled for today are being postponed due to staffing concerns resulting from evacuation alerts and orders related to the wildfires.

This includes surgeries at Health Sciences Centre, Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.

All impacted patients are being contacted and rescheduled as soon as possible. Elective and day surgeries for the remainder of the week will be assessed throughout the week and rescheduled if needed.

Emergency departments remain open, and outpatient services, laboratory and medical imaging appointments, as well as public health, mental health and other community-based appointments are not impacted at this time.