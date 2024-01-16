NL Health Services partners to improve pharmaceutical rebates

NL Health Services and Lyfegen, a global rebate management software provider headquartered in Switzerland, have partnered to implement an innovative platform to streamline and improve the pharmaceutical rebate submission process for some oncology and other drug products. Newfoundland and Labrador is the first location in Canada to use this digital platform.

As part of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance collective negotiation process, NL Health Services holds confidential agreements, called product listing agreements, with pharmaceutical companies to fund specific drugs at a sustainable price through the use of a rebate process. These agreements allow NL Health Services to cover treatments that otherwise may not be affordable. Each agreement contains its own confidential terms achieved during the national negotiation process, and managing numerous agreements with various different terms can be complex.

“By using this automated platform, we are increasing pharmaceutical rebate workflow efficiency, thereby decreasing potential manual miscalculations and any associated lost revenue,” said Ron Johnson, chief operating officer of the Eastern-Urban Zone and vice president of Innovation and Research for NL Health Services.

The cloud-based platform manages the complexities of drug rebate administration for payers such as NL Health Services and pharmaceutical companies by automatically calculating rebates and facilitating the invoicing process. Built with data security and data privacy top-of-mind, the platform provides real-time data and ensures that each rebate is valid and accurate.