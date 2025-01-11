NL Health Services outlines services moving to Ambulatory Health Hub

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has released details on preparations being made to relocate some services currently at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital to the new ambulatory health hub at the former Costco building on Stavanger Drive.

Services being relocated include Audiology, Blood collection, Appointment scheduling and registration, some Medicine and surgery specialist clinics, and Thrombosis.

A new pain clinic will also be added to the ambulatory health hub.

Also onsite, to support the hub, will be new support services including pharmacy, medical records, environmental services, and security.

Some outpatient services will remain at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital.

The urgent care centre, which will be co-located with the ambulatory health hub, is also scheduled to open in 2025. Construction is proceeding on the facility as planned, including the addition of a second floor.