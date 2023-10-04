NL Health Services launches inaugural strategic plan

NL Health Services released its first strategic plan.

This initial one-year strategic plan identifies the vision, mission and values that will guide NL Health Services as it continues its transition from five organizations to one provincial health authority.

The strategic plan introduces the organization’s vision of ‘Health and Well-Being – Every Person – Every Community.’

Key achievements include the following:

Access: Opened 200 long-term care beds, with a 99% occupancy rate for long-term care beds throughout the province. As of September 22, 2023, there were 49,330 patients rostered to 14 Family Care Teams.

Our People: Since April 1, 2023, recruited approximately 170 nurses and 40 physicians.

Transformation: A Health Transformation Framework has been developed and four Strategic Health Networks identified (Health of Older Adults, Emergency, Surgical Services, Primary Health Care).

Quality: Developed a Quality and Learning Framework to support an inclusive culture of quality, safety, learning, accountability, cultural safety, and people-centred care.

The current inaugural strategic plan covers the first year of the current planning cycle (2023-2026). It is focused on the following priority areas: Transformation, Our People, Access, and Quality. The objectives of these priorities will be assessed by indicators to measure progress.