NL Health Services joins Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network

Starting this fall, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services becomes the first provincial cancer program in Canada to join the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network. This collaboration will provide enhanced expertise, and improved access to cancer care resources, education, and research for the benefit of patients of the Provincial Cancer Care Program and their caregivers.

“By collaborating with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, we will enhance access to expert consultation and advice, provide opportunities for education and research, and enable co-operation with national and global experts in the field of oncology,” said Dr. Teri Stuckless, clinical chief, Provincial Cancer Care Program, NL Health Services.

The partnership will facilitate easier access to resources that support complex cases or rare tumours; priority access and support for research; provision of patient, family, and caregiver resources in a variety of languages; and educational materials, resources, and courses for health-care providers, patients, families and caregivers.

“This partnership represents a commitment to delivering exceptional cancer care, not only within our centre but also across Canada,” says Dr. Keith Stewart, VP Cancer, UHN, and Director of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. “Together, we aspire to push the boundaries of cancer treatment, enhance patient and provider access to education, and elevate the quality of care for all those we serve.”

NL Health Services is the third partner organization to join the Network. The other members of the Network are Southlake Regional Health Centre (Newmarket, Ontario) and Grand River Hospital (Kitchener, Ontario).