NL Health Services increases number of cardiac procedures performed

NL Health Services has provided an update on improvements to cardiac care, including the establishment of a Provincial Cardiovascular and Stroke Program which integrates the delivery of cardiac, vascular and stroke services across the province.

The program has made significant strides in improving access to cardiac procedures such as an increase in the number of isolated coronary artery bypass (CABG) surgeries, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), and overall cardiac surgery.

“Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide including in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Ron Johnson, vice-president and chief operating officer of the Eastern-Urban Zone. “By establishing a Provincial Cardiovascular and Stroke Program and other advancements, we have grown our capacity to deliver timely, high-quality cardiac care. Providing better access to this type of care with the aim to achieve higher satisfaction and better health outcomes for patients.”

NL Health Services has increased the number of cardiac procedures while also completing a higher volume of complex cardiac surgery procedures. Over the two-year timeframe between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the Cardiovascular and Stroke Program has:

increased the number of cardiac surgeries by 22 per cent;

increased the number of isolated CABG procedures by 10 per cent ; and,

; and, increased the number of TAVI procedures by 64 per cent.

NL Health Services has provided these life-saving procedures to more patients through updated staffing models, updated procedures and protocols, and successful recruitment initiatives. The goal is to build on this progress so that we can offer these procedures to even more people in a timely way.

“The steady rate of surgery cases speaks to the success we have had building and retaining our team of cardiac surgeons, perfusionists, and nurses as well as efforts in diversifying their skill-mix,” said Dr. Frederic Paulin, interim clinical chief of the Cardiovascular and Stroke Program of NL Health Services. “By establishing a Provincial Cardiovascular and Stroke Program, we are working towards creating a more accessible, sustainable, equitable, efficient, integrated, and quality program that benefits patients, staff and physicians.”