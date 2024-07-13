NL Health Services announces recruitment of all Family Physician Positions in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

In Happy Valley-Goose Bay, all 16 family physician positions have been filled, according to NL Health Services. Ten family physicians are currently practicing in the community, and another six have been confirmed to begin practice throughout the summer of 2024.

“This is very good news for the people of Labrador,” says Dr. Greg Manning, senior medical director with NL Health Services. “Having a full physician complement with zero vacancies will help increase access to primary care for residents in Happy Valley – Goose Bay, its surrounding and coastal communities, and will also help to reduce wait times for other services in the zone, including our emergency rooms.”

NL Health Services, including the physician team in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, successfully recruited these physicians with the support of various provincial government recruitment and incentive programs including:

the Come Home Incentive,

the Physician Signing Bonus,

the Family Practice Start-up Program, and

the physician recruitment incentive pilot for full-time commitment to primary care or emergency department coverage in select geographic locations including rural areas.

NL Health Services recruits physicians from Memorial University of Newfoundland’s (MUN) Faculty of Medicine, other parts of Canada, and internationally through recruitment events held locally and outside the province as well as virtual career fairs geared towards recruitment of international physicians in participation with the provincial government.