NL golfers to compete in national qualifier

A 54-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 40 kilometers west of Badger.

Police received reports around 4 p.m. of a serious collision between three vehicles on the TCH. RCMP from Grand-Falls Windsor and Springdale attended the scene and gathered evidence indicating that a car and an SUV were travelling in opposite directions and swerved to avoid a moose, causing a head-on collision. A truck then collided with one of the vehicles from behind.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the car and SUV were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of serious injuries.

The occupants of the truck were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, treated for minor injuries and released.

The Springdale Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services from Springdale, Grand Falls-Windsor, Triton and Lewisporte attended the scene. A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed until late Sunday evening.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing.