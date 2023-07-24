News

NL golfers to compete in national qualifier

Published on July 24, 2023 at 2:31 pm

In just a couple of weeks the province will host a local qualifier event for a national golf series. The RBC PGA Scramble is taking place at 150 golf facilities across Canada, including at The Wilds. It’s the first time the province has taken part in the event’s eight-year run. On Aug. 6, a total of 16 teams will be vying for a spot in the next series: The Regional Final in New Brunswick in September. The championship event and awards will take place in October where 20 teams will compete in Cape Breton for the national title.

