NL Folk Arts Society seeking artist to design 2024 Folk Festival poster

The Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society is looking for an artist to design the poster for this years Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival.

This summer will mark the 48th annual Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival, and the group is looking for submissions from artists interested in creating various designs and branding materials for the event.

They are asking anyone interested to submit two pieces of work that reflects the branding materials similar to what you plan to create for the festival. The deadline to submit your application is February 15th.