NL artists win multiple ECMAs

The ECMAs wrapped up this weekend in St. John’s, and there were several award winners from this province.

The first award winners were announced Thursday evening.

The award for Children’s Artist of the Year went to Heather Feather. Dance Release of the Year was presented to Summer Bennett, and Global Music Release of the Year was won by Ana Luísa.

Deantha Edmunds took the award for Indigenous Artist of the Year, Instrumental Release of the Year went to Mark Fewer, Loud Release of the Year was awarded to The Order of the Precious Blood, while Quote The Raven won the award for Roots Release of the Year.

Kellie Loder won both the TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year and TD Fans’ Choice Video of the Year.

Traditional Release of the Year was taken by Rum Ragged.

Hurricane Music Artist Management, Jud Haynes, and Zach Snow all won industry awards. Honourary awards were handed out to The Ennis Sisters, Chris Ryan, and Wade Pinhorn. The Newfoundland and Labrador winner of the Stompin’ Tom Award was Korona Brophy.