Roads are dry across the province with sunshine. There should be no issues travelling this morning.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating as per normal.

There are a number of flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport.

WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Air Canada flights 686, 2591, 1573, and 693 are delayed, and Porter Flight 296 is also delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1556 and 1557 have been aborted. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.