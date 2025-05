It’s clear sailing all across the province this morning with sunshine and dry roads.

The Astron W will not be making the 7:15 a.m. crossing from Fogo Island, service will resume as scheduled at 10:45 a.m. The MV Qajaq W is remaining on the winter schedule due to ice conditions. The MV Marine Coaster III is operating on the Monday schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.