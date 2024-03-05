Nice drive across the province this morning

It’s an excellent drive across the province this morning. All roads are bare with good visibility. There are a few icy patches in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time today. The MV Flanders is out of service due to mechanical issues. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule due to a mechanical issue.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and Porter Flight 230 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.