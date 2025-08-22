Police arrest unruly passenger after international flight diverted to Gander; woman charged with assault

News August 22nd, 2025

Gander RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance onboard an international flight, after the aircraft was diverted to Gander International Airport early Friday morning. A 23-year-old woman from the United Kingdom, Julia Finn-Mattai, was arrested, removed from the plane and charged with assault.

At approximately 1:44 a.m. Newfoundland Daylight Time (NDT) on Aug. 22, Gander RCMP arrived at Gander International Airport, after an unruly passenger onboard a flight assaulted another passenger and was restrained by flight crew members.

RCMP officers entered the aircraft and arrested 23-year-old Julia Finn-Mattai for assaulting a passenger she was travelling with, and the airline employees who intervened.

Finn-Mattai was held in police custody overnight to appear before Gander Provincial Court today. She faces two counts of assault under the Criminal Code and a single count of Interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties, contrary to section 7.41 (1) of the Aeronautics Act.