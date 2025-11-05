Fish plant in St. Mary’s consumed by fire

News November 4th, 2025

A major fire is burning in St. Mary’s at this hour, being fueled by near hurricane-force winds.

Multiple reports have emerged on social media stating the fish plant in St. Mary’s, on the province’s south coast, is ablaze. Area firefighters are on the scene, however extinguishing the blaze in winds that are topping 100 kph is near impossible.

Images shared on Facebook by Brad Durnford show the extent of the inferno.

Video by Brad Durnford shows a major fire burning in St. Mary’s.