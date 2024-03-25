Newhook scores twice as Canadiens beat Seattle

St. John’s native Alex Newhook had a big night for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring twice as the Habs posted a 5-1 win over Seattle.

The 23-year-old scored both of his goals in the first period, his 12th and 13th of the season, bringing his point total to 24 in 43 games.

In New Jersey, Dawson Mercer continues his strong season with the Devils. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and 32 points in 72 games.

Meanwhile, a third player from this province skated in the NHL last week. Zach Dean, of Mount Pearl, made his big league debut with the St. Louis Blues.