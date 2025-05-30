Newfoundland Regiment to announce new head coach on Monday

The province’s new major junior hockey team will introduce its head coach and GM on Monday.

The Newfoundland Regiment, of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, will hold a press

conference to announce the appointment of the first head coach in franchise history as well as hockey

operations support staff.

In December, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan announced the team has been sold to a trio of investors and will relocate to St. John’s for the 2025-2026 season. The Newfoundland Regiment, owned by John Harvey Patten, John R. Steele and Jason Sharpe, will play at the Mary Brown’s Centre, which opened in 2001 and seats almost 6,300 fans.

