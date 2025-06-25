Newfoundland Regiment names broadcast team

The Newfoundland Regiment have announced their on-air team for the upcoming season, and the club committed to a local broadcasting legend and a rising voice in hockey.

Seth Hyde, one of hockey’s rising stars in the press box has been named the Regiment’s play-by-play announcer, working alongside veteran Brian Rogers. Hyde, just 17-years-old, has been a fixture covering minor hockey in the province, and is an alumni of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board. Rogers, meanwhile, has been calling hockey in this province for four decades. From the St. John’s Maple Leafs to the Newfoundland Growlers.

Further additions to the broadcast team will be announced in the coming weeks. The Regiment kick off their season in September.