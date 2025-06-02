Newfoundland Regiment announces Gordie Dwyer as Head Coach and General Manager

The Newfoundland Regiment has announced that Gordie Dwyer will continue to serve as Head Coach and General Manager following the team’s relocation from Bathurst to St. John’s.

Dwyer’s extensive coaching resume includes head coaching roles with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL, where he honed his ability to develop young talent and build competitive teams. Additionally, he has coached in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and in Switzerland’s (NLA) with Dinamo Minsk, Medveščak Zagreb and HC Ambri-Piotta. Dwyer has extensive experience working with Hockey Canada on the international stage, including most recently winning gold at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

A native of New Brunswick, Dwyer had a distinguished playing career, including a QMJHL President’s Cup trophy with the Hull Olympiques in 1995. He went on to play in the American Hockey League (AHL) and National Hockey League (NHL) with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and Montreal Canadiens.