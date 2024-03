Dennis Hobbs of Keels became a multi-millionaire last week after 30 years of buying Atlantic Lottery tickets. Well, his day finally came. He recently won $5 million and says he already has plans to make some purchases, and more importantly support his family and friends.

However, he’s also shown he has a big heart, going on a big grocery shopping spree at No Frills in Paradise and donating it all to the CBS/Paradise Food Bank.

Great job, Dennis.